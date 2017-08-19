Deputies: Man seriously injured in crash on US-31

SPRING LAKE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Ottawa County deputies say a man was seriously injured after he crashed his vehicle on US-31 early Saturday.

It happened at 3:50 a.m. on southbound US-31 at Taft Street in Spring Lake Township.

Deputies say the driver, a 36-year-old Sparta man, was southbound on US-31 and was driving at a high-rate of speed. His vehicle left the road, rolled several times and came to rest on the shoulder.

The man was pinned in his vehicle for a short period of time and had to be removed. Deputies say he was taken to an area hospital in serious but stable condition. Authorities are not releasing his name pending possible charges.

Deputies say speed and alcohol were factors in the crash, which remains under investigation.

