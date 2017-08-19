Man shot in officer-involved incident ID’d

Related Coverage Police investigating officer-involved shooting

GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The man who was shot by a Kent County Sheriff’s Deputy Friday has been identified by court documents and family members.

Cordero Barnes, 26, was shot in the arm around 7 p.m. Friday during an incident from a traffic stop at the intersection of 76th Street and Division Avenue.

Authorities said the deputy told investigators Barnes was in the car was acting suspicious as he approached the vehicle. He asked Barnes to get out of the car, but after he did the deputy reported he found a handgun on the man.

Barnes then fled on foot and the deputy chased and apprehended him about 50 yards away, according to authorities.

Family members have reached out to 24 Hour News 8, saying the deputy’s version of the story reported by the Kent County Sheriff’s Office is not accurate.

We are working to learn exactly what they believe was false in that report.

