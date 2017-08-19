Mitchell’s Run Thru Rockford raises $63,000

Related Coverage 19th annual Mitchell’s Run Thru Rockford set for Saturday

ROCKFORD, Mich. (WOOD) – More than 1,000 people turned out for the 19th Annual Mitchell’s Run Thru Rockford Saturday morning.

The event raises money to find a cure to fight muscular dystrophy. The event’s namesake, 21-year-old Mitchell Peterson, was diagnosed with the disease back in 1999.

Since the event was founded in 2000, more than 40,000 runners have helped raise over $1 million to fight the disease.

Mitchell’s former teacher, Kris DeYoung, says he puts a team together every year. He told 24 Hour News 8 before the event kicked off that he wants to help support the cause and defeat the disease.

“I love being out here for Mitch because what an awesome young man and an awesome family. They’ve been through so much, and he always has this positive attitude,” DeYoung said.

Mitchell’s father, Steve Peterson, is one of the people who founded the event. He expressed his gratitude to everyone who’s supported Mitchell’s Run for all these years.

“It makes Mitchell feel as though he’s got a lot of support behind him. The West Michigan Community has always embraced this event and come out for it, and it’s become a tradition that people really enjoy being a part of that and being a part of finding a cure,” Steve Peterson said.

This year’s event raised more than $60,000 to fight muscular dystrophy.

