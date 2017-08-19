Peaceful rally in Kentwood calls for unity and peace

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — Two groups gathered on both sides of Division Avenue in Kentwood Saturday to rally for justice.

The rally took place at the intersection of 54th Street and Division Avenue in Kentwood, where people filled both sides of the road in a peaceful manner to spread their message.

One group contained people dressed in camouflage and openly carrying guns, which one member said was rallying to protect the Constitution and rights for all people. It was represented by groups known as Three Percenters and Michigan Militia.

The group does not consider themselves to be white nationalists or associate with a particular political party.

Their message at the rally is that they want the violence to end and for both sides to come together to talk about the problems.

The second group was larger in numbers and was made up with people holding homemade signs and passing a megaphone around to speak on peace and unity in the country.

At the end of the rally, the two groups met up and learned they were seeking the same thing: a united and peaceful America.

