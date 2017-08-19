Photos: Clear the Shelters 2017

24 Hour News 8 web staff Published:
NBC stations, including WOOD TV8, teamed up with hundreds of shelters across the country to host Clear the Shelters, a nationwide pet adoption drive on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017. In West Michigan, two shelters are participating in the event, sponsored by Fox Subaru.

In West Michigan, two shelters, the Humane Society of West Michigan and Harbor Humane Society, are participating in the event, sponsored by Fox Subaru.

Clear the Shelters 2017