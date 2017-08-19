Photos: Clear the Shelters 2017

NBC stations, including WOOD TV8, are teaming up with hundreds of shelters across the country to host Clear the Shelters, a nationwide pet adoption drive on Saturday, Aug. 19, to help find loving homes for animals in need.
In West Michigan, two shelters, the Humane Society of West Michigan and Harbor Humane Society, are participating in the event, sponsored by Fox Subaru.
Clear the Shelters 2017
