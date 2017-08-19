Police: Teen drowns in BC hotel pool

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Battle Creek police say a teenager is dead after she drowned in a hotel pool.

It happened at 10:20 p.m. at a hotel in the 100 block of Capital Avenue SW.

Police say the 17-year-old woman from Detroit was found unconscious in the pool by the group she was with. CPR was performed on the victim on scene, who was then taken to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Authorities say the incident remains under investigation, but, based on the initial investigation, foul play is not suspected.

