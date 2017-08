MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — No one was injured when a boat crashed into a breakwater on Lake Michigan at Muskegon, authorities say.

The crash happened around 11 p.m. Saturday, according to the U.S. Coast Guard, but photos and emails from 24 Hour News 8 viewers show the boat remained lodged on the rocks of the outer northern channel breakwall Sunday morning.

It’s not yet clear why the boat hit the breakwall.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit