Central Michigan University recovers from June flooding

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) — Flooding in central Michigan that caused over $100 million in property damages earlier this summer has affected about one-third of Central Michigan University’s nearly 130 facilities.

The university is preparing to welcome students back to campus for the fall semester after weeks of recovery work that’s estimated to cost millions of dollars.

Associate Vice President of Facilities Management Jonathan Webb says the university is on schedule to have more than 40 facilities finished by mid-August.

Webb says the remainder of the repairs won’t have any impact on the university’s operations and mostly consist of ongoing roof repairs, parking lot maintenance and storm sewer improvements. Most are due to finish by the end of the month.

A university statement says it’ll cost up to $10 million to recover from the flooding.

