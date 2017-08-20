Deputies: Woman drowns in Allegan Co. lake

WAYLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Allegan County deputies are investigating after a woman drowned in Selkirk Lake.

Crews responded at 11:54 p.m. Saturday to the 800 block of 127th Avenue in Wayland Township.

A person who called 911 reported that two women were swimming in the lake when one of them did not come back to shore.

Deputies searched the area where the victim was last known to be, and a dive team was also brought out to the scene.

Around 45 minutes after she was reported missing, the woman was found near a raft that was anchored in the lake in about 10 feet of water. Crews tried to revive her, but she was pronounced dead on scene.

Authorities say the victim is not from the area, however she did have friends who live on the lake. Her name is being withheld pending family notification.

Deputies say based on the preliminary investigation, the drowning appears to be accidental, although alcohol and medical issues may have contributed.

