Dispatch: 3 stabbed north of Paw Paw

ALMENA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are responding after three people were stabbed in rural Van Buren County Sunday night.

It happened just before 11 p.m. in the area of M-43 and 30th Street in Almena Township, Van Buren County dispatch confirmed. That’s north of Paw Paw.

Dispatchers said there were no fatalities, but the precise conditions of the victims were not immediately available.

It’s not yet clear what led up to the stabbing.

This is a breaking situation. 24 Hour News 8 is working to bring you more information. Stay with us for details as they become available.



