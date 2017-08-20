Kentwood PD: 2 cut at Moe’s Southwest Grill

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — An investigation is underway after two people were assaulted at Moe’s Southwest Grill in Kentwood Sunday morning.

The assault happened just before 11:40 a.m. inside the restaurant, which is in a strip mall on the northwest corner of the East Beltline and 28th Street near the Woodland Mall.

Kentwood Police Department Sgt. Ryan VanderVeen said the victims were injured with a “cutting instrument,” but wasn’t sure about describing the injuries as “stab” wounds. The injuries are not considered life-threatening. One person was hospitalized and the other was treated on the scene.

VanderVeen would not say whether the victims were customers at the restaurant. He did say they know the suspect, who police were still looking for as of about 1:30 p.m. The sergeant declined to provide many details about the suspect.

There was not believed to be any danger to the public.

Four Kentwood police cruisers and a Kent County Sheriff’s Department cruiser remained on the scene Sunday afternoon. The restaurant was cordoned off with police tape. Officers could be seen inside the restaurant taking photographs, collecting evidence and interviewing people.

A sign on the door of the restaurant read, “Sorry. Closed for emergency.”

.@KentSheriff crime tech leaving with what appears to be a bag of evidence from the scene @WOODTV (Photo courtesy: @lakeshiacox1122) pic.twitter.com/3AtAyvSNsN — Aaron Jordan (@aaronjordantv8) August 20, 2017

This is a developing news story. 24 Hour News 8 has a crew on the scene. Updates will be posted as they become available.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

