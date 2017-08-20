Man, 34, seriously injured in Springfield motorcycle crash

SPRINGFIELD, Mich. (WOOD) — Calhoun County sheriff’s deputies say a man was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash Saturday evening.

It happened at 6:35 p.m. on Dickman Road, east of Base Avenue.

Deputies say the motorcyclist, 34-year-old Richard Winner, was eastbound on Dickman Road when he missed the curve and went into the ditch.

Winner, a Battle Creek resident, suffered serious injuries to his head and lower body. He was taken to Bronson Hospital in Kalamazoo for treatment. Deputies say he was not wearing a helmet.

Deputies are still investigating, but say speed and alcohol both appear to have been factors in the crash.

