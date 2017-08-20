Photos: GRandJazzFest 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — GRandJazzFest is West Michigan’s only free, weekend-long jazz festival! The sixth annual festival is Aug. 19 and 20, 2017, at Rosa Parks Circle.
GRandJazzFest 2017
GRandJazzFest 2017 x
Latest Galleries
-
Boys donate to Degage Ministries
-
High waves on Lake Michigan – Aug. 4, 2017
-
Wyoming water main break
-
O.J. Simpson parole hearing
-
Convis Township oil spill
-
Train hits man in Hartford
-
Casco Township deadly shooting – May 24, 2017
-
1928 popcorn truck restored
-
Hindenburg disaster – May 6, 1937
-
Shopko crash