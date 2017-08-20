Photos: GRandJazzFest 2017

GRandJazzFest is West Michigan's only free, weekend-long jazz festival! The sixth annual festival is Aug. 19 and 20, 2017, at Rosa Parks Circle. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV)

GRandJazzFest is West Michigan's only free, weekend-long jazz festival! The sixth annual festival is Aug. 19 and 20, 2017, at Rosa Parks Circle. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV)

GRandJazzFest is West Michigan's only free, weekend-long jazz festival! The sixth annual festival is Aug. 19 and 20, 2017, at Rosa Parks Circle. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV)

GRandJazzFest is West Michigan's only free, weekend-long jazz festival! The sixth annual festival is Aug. 19 and 20, 2017, at Rosa Parks Circle. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV)

GRandJazzFest is West Michigan's only free, weekend-long jazz festival! The sixth annual festival is Aug. 19 and 20, 2017, at Rosa Parks Circle. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV)

GRandJazzFest is West Michigan's only free, weekend-long jazz festival! The sixth annual festival is Aug. 19 and 20, 2017, at Rosa Parks Circle. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV)

GRandJazzFest is West Michigan's only free, weekend-long jazz festival! The sixth annual festival is Aug. 19 and 20, 2017, at Rosa Parks Circle. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV)

GRandJazzFest is West Michigan's only free, weekend-long jazz festival! The sixth annual festival is Aug. 19 and 20, 2017, at Rosa Parks Circle. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV)

GRandJazzFest is West Michigan's only free, weekend-long jazz festival! The sixth annual festival is Aug. 19 and 20, 2017, at Rosa Parks Circle. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV)

GRandJazzFest is West Michigan's only free, weekend-long jazz festival! The sixth annual festival is Aug. 19 and 20, 2017, at Rosa Parks Circle. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV)

GRandJazzFest is West Michigan's only free, weekend-long jazz festival! The sixth annual festival is Aug. 19 and 20, 2017, at Rosa Parks Circle. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV)

GRandJazzFest is West Michigan's only free, weekend-long jazz festival! The sixth annual festival is Aug. 19 and 20, 2017, at Rosa Parks Circle. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV)

GRandJazzFest is West Michigan's only free, weekend-long jazz festival! The sixth annual festival is Aug. 19 and 20, 2017, at Rosa Parks Circle. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV)

GRandJazzFest is West Michigan's only free, weekend-long jazz festival! The sixth annual festival is Aug. 19 and 20, 2017, at Rosa Parks Circle. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV)

GRandJazzFest is West Michigan's only free, weekend-long jazz festival! The sixth annual festival is Aug. 19 and 20, 2017, at Rosa Parks Circle. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV)

GRandJazzFest is West Michigan's only free, weekend-long jazz festival! The sixth annual festival is Aug. 19 and 20, 2017, at Rosa Parks Circle. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV)

GRandJazzFest is West Michigan's only free, weekend-long jazz festival! The sixth annual festival is Aug. 19 and 20, 2017, at Rosa Parks Circle. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV)

GRandJazzFest is West Michigan's only free, weekend-long jazz festival! The sixth annual festival is Aug. 19 and 20, 2017, at Rosa Parks Circle. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV)

GRandJazzFest is West Michigan's only free, weekend-long jazz festival! The sixth annual festival is Aug. 19 and 20, 2017, at Rosa Parks Circle. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV)

GRandJazzFest is West Michigan's only free, weekend-long jazz festival! The sixth annual festival is Aug. 19 and 20, 2017, at Rosa Parks Circle. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV)

GRandJazzFest is West Michigan's only free, weekend-long jazz festival! The sixth annual festival is Aug. 19 and 20, 2017, at Rosa Parks Circle. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV)

GRandJazzFest is West Michigan's only free, weekend-long jazz festival! The sixth annual festival is Aug. 19 and 20, 2017, at Rosa Parks Circle. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV)

GRandJazzFest is West Michigan's only free, weekend-long jazz festival! The sixth annual festival is Aug. 19 and 20, 2017, at Rosa Parks Circle. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV)

GRandJazzFest is West Michigan's only free, weekend-long jazz festival! The sixth annual festival is Aug. 19 and 20, 2017, at Rosa Parks Circle. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV)

GRandJazzFest is West Michigan's only free, weekend-long jazz festival! The sixth annual festival is Aug. 19 and 20, 2017, at Rosa Parks Circle. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV)

GRandJazzFest is West Michigan's only free, weekend-long jazz festival! The sixth annual festival is Aug. 19 and 20, 2017, at Rosa Parks Circle. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV)

GRandJazzFest is West Michigan's only free, weekend-long jazz festival! The sixth annual festival is Aug. 19 and 20, 2017, at Rosa Parks Circle. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV)

GRandJazzFest is West Michigan's only free, weekend-long jazz festival! The sixth annual festival is Aug. 19 and 20, 2017, at Rosa Parks Circle. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV)

GRandJazzFest is West Michigan's only free, weekend-long jazz festival! The sixth annual festival is Aug. 19 and 20, 2017, at Rosa Parks Circle. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV)

GRandJazzFest is West Michigan's only free, weekend-long jazz festival! The sixth annual festival is Aug. 19 and 20, 2017, at Rosa Parks Circle. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV)