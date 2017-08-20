Photos: Tribute on the Grand 2017

24 Hour News 8 web staff Published:
Tribute on the Grand
Tribute on the Grand 2017 was held Saturday, Aug. 19 at Ah-Nab-Awen Park in downtown Grand Rapids. Proceeds from the event will benefit The Grand Rapids Whitewater program. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Tribute on the Grand 2017 was held Saturday at Ah-Nab-Awen Park in downtown Grand Rapids.

Tribute On The Grand 2017