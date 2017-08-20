Sports OT: West Mich. high school football talent





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A heavily recruited group of high school student-athletes should mean some amazing football on West Michigan turf this season.

Allen Trieu, Scout.com‘s Midwest football recruiting manager, stopped by Sports Overtime Sunday to analyze the talent in our area and tell us who he’s keeping an eye on.

==Watch the interview with Trieu above.==

Trieu’s Top 10 in West Michigan:

Jalen Mayfield, Grand Rapids Catholic Central offensive lineman and Michigan commit. Logan Brown, East Kentwood offensive lineman with offers from Michigan, Alabama and Wisconsin. Mazi Smith, East Kentwood defensive tackle with offers from Michigan State, Michigan, Notre Dame and Alabama. Antwan Reed, Muskegon offensive lineman and Penn State commit. Jason Whittaker, Rockford quarterback and Northwestern commit. Anthony Bradford, Muskegon offensive lineman with offers from Michigan State, Alabama and Georgia. La’darius Jefferson, Muskegon quarterback and Central Florida commit. Damari Roberson, Mona Shores wide receiver. Xavier Wade, West Ottawa wide receiver with an offer from Eastern Michigan. Keontae Watson, Mona Shores offensive lineman with offers from Central Michigan and Buffalo.

Football Frenzy starts Thursday with coverage of more than 20 games.

