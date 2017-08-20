Suspect freed before deadly crash due to cancer





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The suspect accused of causing a fatal crash as he fled police in Norton Shores had recently been released from the Kent County Correctional Facility because he has terminal cancer.

The suspect was identified by his parents as Victor Thompson, 39, of Grand Rapids. The Kent County Sheriff’s Department confirmed Thompson had been in the jail and that he was granted early release because of his medical status.

Court records show that Thompson violated the terms of his probation and a bench warrant had been issued for his arrest at the time of the crash Thursday morning.

Norton Shores police say they tried to stop the suspect after a report of a liquor theft from a nearby Meijer. The suspect initially pulled over but then took off. An officer gave chase briefly but called off the pursuit because conditions were too dangerous. Moments later, the suspect’s vehicle slammed into another car in the intersection of East Broadway Avenue and Huizenga Street. The other driver, 93-year-old Duane Quigg, was killed and his 90-year-old passenger was injured.

Thompson’s parents told 24 Hour News 8 he stole their car, which was involved in the wreck.

They said their son has stomach cancer and hasn’t been going to his treatments. They think he has given up on life.

“He’s supposed chemo and radiation treatment and he hasn’t kept no appointments. He just got to the point that it’s like he didn’t care,” Thompson’s father, Hiram Roberts, said.

Thompson is expected to face multiple felony charges in the Norton Shores incident.

