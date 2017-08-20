To The Point: Reps. Brann and Brinks



GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — As the state legislature prepares to head back to Lansing, Michigan representatives discuss what they would like to get done in 2017.

Michigan House Rep. Tommy Brann, R-Wyoming, joins Political Reporter Rick Albin to discuss his goals for the second half of the year on this week’s “To The Point.”

He says in his short time in the capitol, he has found issues that require his attention that he hadn’t previously identified.

“Like homelessness. I didn’t really go to Lansing to try and address homelessness, but this is a great state and great country and we really shouldn’t have homelessness and I’ve got a bill that if you’re a landlord that you get a tax break if you lower your rent $500, a Michigan tax break,” Brann said. “There’s a $5 million cap so it’s experimental but I’m going to drop that bill and try to get that through committee.”

State Rep. Winnie Brinks, D-Grand Rapids says she is watching closely what happens to healthcare in Washington knowing it could impact things like Medicaid expansion here in Michigan.

“I would say that that’s one of the most important things we’ve done in my time in the legislature. I think we took that vote my first term to expand Medicaid coverage to folks who are working but still do not have that coverage,” Brinks said. “So, either their employer doesn’t offer it or it’s just astronomically expensive so if you’re eligible to purchase your care or get Medicaid, not purchase but get Medicaid, even though you’re low income that’s really been helpful to us as communities.”

In addition to hearing from Brann and Brinks, “To The Point” will remember the life of former congressman Vern Ehlers, who passed away Tuesday.

