Battle Creek hotel owner to repay $150K in wages

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Battle Creek hotel owner who made his former employees return their wages will pay some $150,500 in restitution.

Mehul Shandubhai Patel, who goes by Mike, agreed last week that he would hand the money over to the Department of Labor so it could be given to his employees. In a Monday release, the U.S Attorney’s Office said its deal with Patel will allow the workers to be get the money they are owed right away, rather than waiting months or even years.

In 2014, Patel agreed to repay employees at his two southwest Michigan hotels after the Department of Labor found he violated federal minimum wage rules in 2005. He later sent the Department of Labor checks indicating that he had repaid his employees, but in fact, he made them give the money back.

Patel, 31, pleaded guilty in February to lying to the U.S. Department of Labor about paying his employees as required by federal minimum wage rules.

In May, he was sentenced to two months in jail, but some dispute continued over how much he owed his workers. A federal judge would have decided the matter had a deal not been reached this month.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

