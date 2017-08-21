Better Hearing Event: be the first to try new technology at McDonald Hearing

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – One of the best parts of summer is getting to go out with friends and family, but if you’re someone who suffers from hearing loss you could be missing out on getting the full experience! Today, we talked with our expert on hearing Dr. Pam Kennan about some special offerings from McDonald Hearing.

Better Hearing Event

August 22, 23 & 24

961 4 Mile Rd NW,

Grand Rapids, MI 49544

Call today to make appointment as space is limited 616-723-8441

During this special event, McDonald Hearing will be offering the following FREE SERVICES: electronic hearing screening by their Doctor of Audiology and an ear scan where you will see your ear canal on a screen.

Also, be the first to try Starkey’s new technology, Muse! This helps you better understand conversations and hear comfortably in any noisy environment, making speech more audible by keeping loud sounds comfortable and boosting soft sounds. You can also stream TV, music and more to your hearing aids!

If you currently have hearing aids, McDonald Hearing will be cleaning and fine-tuning them at no charge.

Other locations:

McDonald Hearing Services

961 4 Mile Road NW – Grand Rapids

4444 Kalamazoo Ave SE – Kentwood

403 S. Nelson – Greenville

616-723-8441

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

