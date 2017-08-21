Boys & Girls Club, GRPD team up for Pathways to Policing





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids’ Boys and Girls Club, through Youth Commonwealth, have worked together since 1938, when then-Grand Rapids Police Superintendent Frank O’Malley decided one way to combat juvenile delinquency was through mentoring instead of incarcerating.

The idea evolved into three youth centers and Camp O’Malley.

“Currently, we have three police officers assigned to each one of our locations,” said Rick Huisman, executive director of the Boys and Girls Club of Grand Rapids.

And now the two organizations are trying to tackle the divide between police and the minority community by planting the seed for a more diverse police force.

Pathways to Policing will take Boys and Girls Club members and alumni ages 13 to 20 and expose them to police work.

“Instead of just building relationships, which is important, this will actually give them a taste of what we do,” said Grand Rapids Police Chief David Rahinsky.

The program, which will have two six-week sessions, begins in the fall. It will bring participants into GRPD to show them the many facets of law enforcement, including police work and related fields like dispatch and forensics.

“[It will] also help them with some of the test-taking that that’s going to go on, if they do decide to go through the police academy,” Huisman said.

Organizers hope to convince kids in the program there’s a lot of positive aspects to police work. But it’s a tough sell for many of the kids served by the Girls and Boys Club.

“Unfortunately, if they’re knocking at their doors. If they’re knocking at their neighbors doors that can be a difficult thing,” Huisman said.

Rahinksy said he hopes even if the kids don’t come away with thoughts of a career in law enforcement, they’ll develop a better understanding of the job and the people who do it.

“We’ll ask them, as part of this program, to go out and share what they’re exposed to here, with their friends,” he said. “So it will be a forced multiplier. Whether they choose to go into law enforcement or whether they just choose to be exposed to what we do, we think we can’t help but win. “

Pathways to Policing won’t cost taxpayers a cent.

The Frey Foundation is picking up the cost, and requires follow ups with participants to find out if the program works.

