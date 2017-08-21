Construction resumes after Holland Civic Center floor collapse

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Construction is set to start up again on the Holland Civic Center after a man was killed when part of the floor collapse earlier this month.

After a review of the cause of the Aug. 1 collapse and structural integrity of the building, officials have determined that work can begin again within the Civic Center.

Ruben Gomez-Vasques, 38, was pronounced dead after part of the second floor collapsed at the Holland Civic Center, which was undergoing renovations. Rafael Hernandez-Alvarez, 41, was injured during the incident. He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, but has since been released.

The project has been underway since the spring and spans four square blocks between 8th and 9th streets. It includes expansion and improvements to the Farmers Market and gym renovations. The north hall is also being expanded to provide year-round indoor market space and more recreation space.

At this time, it’s unknown if the completion date of the project will be pushed back. It was planned for the project to finished in fall 2018.

