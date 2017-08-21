Daybreak back to school contest: Win $1,000 for your classroom





It’s back to school with 24 Hour News 8 Daybreak. Tell us why your classroom deserves $1,000 in our Daybreak back to school video contest. It’s easy to enter!

How it works:

8/21-9/8: Submit a 30-second video describing what your class would do with $1,000.

9/8: WOOD TV8 will select the top ten (10) video entries based on originality of video (25 percent), originality of project (25 percent) classroom need (50 percent). Those ten (10) entry videos will be posted on woodtv.com for a public vote.

9/11-9/15: Voting is open to everyone in West Michigan. Viewers can watch all 10 videos and vote for his or her favorite. There is a limit of one (1) vote per person, per day.

Week of 9/18: Daybreak will reveal the three winning West Michigan classrooms and award them with $1,000.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

