Harmony Brewing Co. to expand in Eastown

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – A popular West Michigan brewery has purchased more space and plans to expand its services.

24 Hour News 8 confirmed that the owners of Harmony Brewing Company bought the former Subway restaurant building near Wealthy St. and Lake Dr. in Eastown.

Employees for the company say the new purchase means more than added space. Harmony Brewing employees are brainstorming new services they will potentially offer, including pizza and beer delivery.

This is a developing story. Please check back with 24 Hour News 8 for updates.

