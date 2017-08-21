Ottawa Co. deputies searching for missing woman

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Ottawa County sheriff’s deputies are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 76-year-old Holland Township woman.

Deputies say Moveta Posma was last seen between 1-1:30 p.m. Sunday. She supposed to board a plane at the Gerald R. Ford International Airport in Grand Rapids at 9:30 p.m. Sunday, but did not show up at the airport. Posma did not make a connecting flight in Chicago at 12:30 a.m. either. Deputies say she was flying to Alaska to visit families.

Gerald R. Ford police helped Ottawa deputies contact with Posma’s airlines, as well as other airlines, and confirmed she did not board a plane in Grand Rapids or Chicago.

Posma was last seen wearing an off-white colored long sleeve shirt, a pair of gray slacks and black shoes. She was driving a brown 2003 BMW 330Ci with Michigan license plate ABR776.

Anyone with information on Moveta Posma’s whereabouts is asked to call Ottawa County Central Dispatch at 1.800.249.0911.

