Person of interest arrested in string of bold burglaries

Related Coverage Multiple police agencies investigating home invasions

IONIA, Mich. (WOOD) — A person of interest in a string of brazen burglaries in Ionia County and Montcalm County is now in jail on unrelated charges.

The person of interest was arrested late last week on charges of resisting and obstructing police. Investigators with the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office believe he could be the person who broke into several homes in Belding and Greenville, in some cases while residents were at home sleeping.

The string of dramatic break-ins started on Aug. 8 and the person of interest was arrested on Aug. 15. Lt. Andrew Bucholtz told 24 Hour News 8 that there have been no more similarly bold burglaries since the arrest, but could not elaborate on how police developed the person of interest.

Bucholtz said the Ionia County prosecutor is looking at charges, and that separate reports on the Montcalm County cases will be forwarded to that county’s prosecutor. He did not know whether charges would be filed.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

