Photos: Aug. 21 eclipse in West Michigan

Related Coverage Historic eclipse turns day into night across the US

While West Michigan wasn’t in the path of totality for Aug. 21’s solar eclipse, that didn’t stop people from going outside and viewing it in a number of creative ways.

Below, check out photos from across the viewing area, taken by our staff and sent in by our viewers.

Aug. 21 solar eclipse in West Michigan View as list View as gallery Open Gallery The composite of the partial solar eclipse as seen from Rockford, Mich. on Aug. 21, 2017. (Courtesy Dionne Luxford/ReportIt) The partial solar eclipse as seen from Port Sheldon, Mich. on Aug. 21, 2017. (Courtesy Karl Drundemann/ReportIt) The partial solar eclipse as seen from Sturgis, Mich. on Aug. 21, 2017. (Courtesy Ashley Cunningham/ReportIt) Viewing the eclipse at Pike Lake in Allegan County. (Courtesy: Jake Kaylor) A unique way to watch the eclipse: through a collander. The partial solar eclipse as seen from Greenville, Mich. on Aug. 21, 2017. (Courtesy Mark Dombkowski/ReportIt) A photo taken in Grand Rapids on Aug. 21, 2017 of the solar eclipse. (Courtesy: Emma Andrew via ReportIt) The partial solar eclipse as seen from Plainwell, Mich. on Aug. 21, 2017. (Courtesy Ed Roblyer/ReportIt) A solar eclipse-watching setup at Muskegon State Park on Aug. 21, 2017. The partial solar eclipse as seen from Grand Rapids, Mich. on Aug. 21, 2017. (Courtesy Jennie King/ReportIt) The partial solar eclipse as seen from Grand Rapids, Mich. on Aug. 21, 2017. (Courtesy Daisy Saez/ReportIt) A eclipse watch party in Hudsonville (Aug. 21, 2017 The partial solar eclipse as seen from Fruitport, Mich. on Aug. 21, 2017. (Courtesy Lance Parrott/ReportIt) The partial solar eclipse as seen from Wyoming, Mich. on Aug. 21, 2017. (Courtesy Brooke Griffor/ReportIt) The partial solar eclipse as seen from Vicksburg, Mich. on Aug. 21, 2017. (Courtesy Walter Nielson/ReportIt) The partial solar eclipse as seen from the Ionia, Mich. area on Aug. 21, 2017. (Courtesy Erin Birman/ReportIt) The partial solar eclipse as seen from Paw Paw, Mich. on Aug. 21, 2017. (Courtesy Katriana Lewis/ReportIt) The partial solar eclipse as seen from Wayland, Mich. on Aug. 21, 2017. (Courtesy Jim Nykamp/ReportIt) The partial solar eclipse as seen from Plainfield Township, Mich. on Aug. 21, 2017. (Courtesy Nicole Hnyluk-Llewellyn/ReportIt) The partial solar eclipse as seen from Grand Rapids, Mich. on Aug. 21, 2017. (Courtesy Leon Keely/ReportIt) A toddler using a welder's helmut to safely view the eclipse on Aug. 21, 2017) The partial solar eclipse as seen from Battle Creek, Mich. on Aug. 21, 2017. (Courtesy Robin Palmer/ReportIt) The partial solar eclipse as seen from Grand Rapids, Mich. on Aug. 21, 2017. (Courtesy Kayleigh Howe/ReportIt) The partial solar eclipse as seen from Spring Lake, Mich. on Aug. 21, 2017. (Courtesy Michelle Matz/ReportIt) The partial solar eclipse as seen from Middleville, Mich. on Aug. 21, 2017. (Courtesy Scott Shumway/ReportIt)

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

