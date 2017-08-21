Photos: Aug. 21 eclipse in West Michigan

24 Hour News 8 web staff Published:
partial solar eclipse
A solar eclipse-watching setup at Muskegon State Park on Aug. 21, 2017.

While West Michigan wasn’t in the path of totality for Aug. 21’s solar eclipse, that didn’t stop people from going outside and viewing it in a number of creative ways.

Below, check out photos from across the viewing area, taken by our staff and sent in by our viewers.

Aug. 21 solar eclipse in West Michigan