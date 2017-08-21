Prison for man who robbed Sand Lake bank

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A career bank robber from West Michigan is headed to prison.

A federal judge ordered Edward Lucas, 37, of South Haven to spend 12 years, seven months behind bars. He will also serve three years supervised release once he is free.

Lucas robbed the Independent Bank in Sand Lake in August 2016, getting away with $5,500 in cash. He then led police on a high-speed chase that ended in a head-on crash with another vehicle. Lucas’ car rolled and caught fire. Authorities pulled him from the car and arrested him.

Lucas was previously convicted of committing two bank robberies in 1999.

