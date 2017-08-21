Search on for missing Oceana Co. girl, sister found safe

HART, Mich. (WOOD) — One of the two missing sisters has been found safe, but the search continues for the girl in Oceana County.

Charlotte and Clarissa Thomas, of the Hart area, were discovered to be missing around 8 a.m. Monday, according to a release from the Oceana County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities say the girls may have run away, but are concerned for their safety.

Charlotte, who is 10, is still missing as of Monday afternoon. She is described as being 4 feet tall and weighs 54 pounds. She was last seen wearing a blue shirt and skort.

Clarissa, who is 9, was found safe Monday morning, according to Oceana County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office is currently searching the area between Hart and Mears, the release said.

Anyone with information should call the Oceana County Sheriff’s Office at 231.873.2121 or Mason Co./Oceana Co.’s central dispatch at 231.869.5858.

