Surveillance video shows Mecosta Twp. burglar





MECOSTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Mecosta County authorities are asking for the public’s help to find the man who broke into a business Saturday.

The robbery happened in Mecosta Township, near Stanwood, according to the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office — though investigators did not specify the name of the business. Authorities say the man stole thousands of dollars’ worth of new power equipment.

He was captured on surveillance camera and authorities released video and still images Monday.

Anyone with information about who the burglar is can call the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office at 231.592.0150.

