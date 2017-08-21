You’re invited! Lakeshore Women’s Expo empowers women through topics of health

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The Women’s of Purpose Auxiliary with its sponsors Church of God Holy Faith, Community Shores Bank, Meijer, Muskegon FCU, and Muskegon Family Care present… the Lakeshore Women’s Expo!

EVENT

Saturday, August 26, 2017

11 am to 4 pm

Lakes Mall, Muskegon, Mich.

Bring your kids, bring your men! All are welcome to attend this free event. Vendors will be present, some conducting free screenings, testing and examines on a broad range of services/topics. Enter once for free drawings that will run randomly throughout the event (over 100 gifts to be given away).

There will be live stage events and presentations that will run from noon to 4 pm. Presentations include: Managing pain w/o the use of prescription drugs by speaker, Ramona Wallace, DO; Belly Dance Fitness Demonstration put on by the Lakeshore Fitness Center, Self Defense Demonstrations useful in warding off assault by Salomon Karate Studio; A Fall Fashion Show featuring models and attire from Lakes Mall vendors; CPR & Heimlich Maneuver Demonstrations by the American Red Cross, Zumba Demonstrations by Instructor Glenda Meier; and Songs of Worship by the Praise Team of the Church of God Holy Faith, with its pastor, Bishop M. L. Bankhead.

For further details, watch video above or call event coordinator, Yvonne Morrisey-Zang at 231-578-7428!

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

