1 critically injured in Wyoming crash

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — A man is in critical condition after a single-vehicle crash in Wyoming Monday night.

It happened around 10:15 p.m. on Gezon Parkway, the Wyoming Department of Public Safety told 24 Hour News 8.

Police said the vehicle left the road and struck a tree. The driver was taken to the hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

It’s unknown what led up to the crash, which remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Wyoming Police Department at 616.530.7300 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

