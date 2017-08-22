Active shooter drill at Newaygo Co. courthouse





WHITE CLOUD, Mich. (WOOD) — If it weren’t for signs posted nearby, passersby might have thought there was a major emergency unfolding Tuesday at the Newaygo County courthouse.

Officials wanted the active shooter training they conducted at the courthouse to look and feel real. The drill that shuttered the courthouse and engaged court personnel was a first-of-its-kind undertaking in Michigan, officials said.

The training scenario began around 3 p.m. at the courthouse in White Cloud. Emergency personnel from throughout the area participated.

It started as a mock gunman in plainclothes rushed into the court building, pretending to shoot and kill the bailiff at the door. The actor, an emergency manager from another county, used a cap gun to simulate the sounds that might come from an actual shooter.

“Injured” personnel were escorted from the courthouse and treated by Life EMS paramedics who participated. Other court staffers filed out of the building with their hands raised in the air.

Planning for the drill has been months in the making, inspired by recent incidents of violence at courthouses nationwide. That includes last year’s incident in Berrien County, where an inmate wrestled a deputy’s gun away from him before shooting and killing two bailiffs.

“This is one of the many hazards that we now have to make sure we’re prepared for,” Newaygo County Emergency Manager Abby Watkins told 24 Hour News 8. “It’s our job to make sure that we’re prepared and we know how we would respond to save lives.”

Circuit Court Judge Robert Springstead participated in the drill. As the county’s former prosecutor, he knows the potential damage an individual can do.

“Crazy things do happen in Newaygo County,” Springstead said. “That’s the thing: you can’t predict. It’s just not a big city thing. It’s not a rural thing. It can happen anywhere. All it takes is one disgruntled person.”

He said the mock scenario felt real even though he knew it was coming.

“It was a pretty loud flash bang that went off,” he explained. “Not knowing what’s going on around you, that did kind of get your blood pumping.”

Watkins said officials learned some things about their system through the drill. At the beginning of the scenario, one of the first responses was to electronically lock the court’s doors. The problem was that the first emergency crews on the scene weren’t able to unlock the doors to get inside. Watkins said they’re planning to develop a system so police can override the locks.

Agencies from outside of the county also participated in the drill. Allegan County’s emergency manager was there and said his county was planning similar training in October.

Newaygo County Undersheriff Chad Palmiter said he thinks all courthouses should consider holding a similar drill.

“Law enforcement, fire, EMS, emergency director — everybody needs to be prepared for something like this,” he told 24 Hour News 8.

He said he hopes the department never needs the training they got Tuesday, but he’s glad his team members have some practice under their belt if they do.

“If it does happen,” Watkins said, “they’re ready for it.”

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

