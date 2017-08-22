Battle Creek police seek armed robbery suspects

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Battle Creek police are searching for two suspects who robbed a business on the city’s southeast side.

It happened around 1 a.m. Tuesday at an Arby’s in the 2500 block of Capital Avenue SW, according to a Battle Creek Police Department news release.

Police say two suspects approached employees who were leaving work for night and forced them back inside. The suspects had a handgun, took an undisclosed amount of money and ran away.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Battle Creek Police Department at 269.966.3375 or Silent Observer at 269.781.9700.

