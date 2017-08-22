Begin your musical journey at Meyer Music

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s almost back to school time, and if you have a band student it might be time to pick up a new instrument. Joel Hoekstra from Meyer Music joined us in studio with a few instruments for us to try out.

>>> Take a look in the video above!

Music is a great opportunity for students to develop creativity, learn to work as a team, and create relationships and memories that last a lifetime.

Learn more: https://www.meyermusic.com/

4 locations:

Grand Rapids 616.975.1122

2855 Lake Eastbrook Blvd

Holland 616.396.6583

675 East Lakewood

Muskegon 231.865.7000

1664 East Sternberg

Kalamazoo 269.366.3920

4120 Stadium Dr.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

