Bridging the gap: seniors raise more than 100 backpacks for kids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s back to school time!

Many students are back in class this week, a lot of others go back next week, meaning there’s a huge need for school supplies right now.

Sadly, the cost of supplies can really add up for families… backpacks, paper, pens, markers – the list can seem endless!

A unique partnership in West Michigan is helping to bridge that gap, making back to school time a lot more fun and less stressful for students in the foster care system.

>>> Take a look in the video above!

Seniors at Samaritas were able to collect enough donations and supplies to fill more than 100 backpacks, which was their goal!

It’s heart warming to see these seniors come together to support kids.

