Charge filed in Comstock Twp. fire chief’s death

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A criminal charge was filed Tuesday against a driver in connection to the death of the Comstock Township fire chief, who was killed in the line of duty in June.

Brandon Clevenger, 24, of Springfield faces a charge of reckless driving causing death, court records show. The Kalamazoo County Prosecutor’s Office confirmed the charge is connected to the death of Chief Ed Switalski.

Switalski was hit by a vehicle while he responded to a call on I-94 on the night of June 14. He died at the scene.

It wasn’t immediately clear Tuesday why it took so long for charges to be filed in the case. Clevenger has not yet been formally arraigned and court records did not list a scheduled arraignment date.

Switalski took over as Comstock Township fire chief in 2013. Before that, he was a firefighter in Illinois for more than 30 years. He left behind a wife and two daughters.

