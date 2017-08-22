Crime spree suspect takes plea deal in Kent Co.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man suspected of committing a string of robberies in two states has taken a plea agreement.

Kent County District Court records show Jacob Savickas will plead guilty to a bank robbery charge as a third-time offender and two other felony cases. In exchange, prosecutors will dismiss all the other charges he faces in Kent County. Additionally, federal authorities have agreed not to pursue charges for the bank robbery.

Savickas, 33, of Howard City is suspected in a slew of robberies stretching from Cedar Springs to northern Indiana, all of which happened over the course of eight days. The bank robbery he will plead to happened on the last day of the crime spree, Aug. 2, at the Independent Bank Branch on Plainfield Avenue NE. A week later, he was arrested at a metro Grand Rapids hotel.

Word of the plea deal came Tuesday, the same day Savickas waived a probable cause and preliminary exam. He will remain behind bars on a $200,000 bond.

