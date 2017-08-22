Deputies: Thieves cut screen door as residents sleep

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say someone cut a screen door to break in to a home north of Holland as its residents slept.

It happened between midnight and 5 a.m. Tuesday at a home in the 4600 block of Horsehoe Falls Court in an apartment complex in the area of 136th Avenue and Quincy Street, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say the thieves cut a sliding screen door to get inside the home. Several people were inside sleeping at the time.

Authorities say personal and electronic items were taken, but did not provide an estimated value of the stolen property.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 616.738.4000 or Silent Observer at 877.887.4536.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

