Charges authorized against driver of car in Kzoo bus collision

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Charges were authorized Monday against the driver of a car that slammed into a Kalamazoo Metro Transit bus in May.

Kalamazoo man Michael Spencer, 59, was charged with four felony counts. The charges are reckless driving causing serious impairment of body function, operated while intoxicated causing serious injury, operating with a suspended or revoked license causing serious injury and a third offense of operating with any presence of drugs.

The crash happened on May 24 in the area of W. Michigan Avenue/South Street at Oakland Drive in Kalamazoo. The driver was going 108 mph five seconds before the crash, and hit the bus head-on at 102 mph.

Four of the six passengers on the bus were taken to the hospital with minor, non-life threatening injuries. Both drivers had to be freed from the wreckage.

The bus driver had to have part of her leg amputated due to the injuries sustained in the collision.

Car hits bus in Kalamazoo – May 24, 2017 View as list View as gallery Open Gallery The scene where a Kalamazoo Metro Transit bus and car collided on West Michigan Avenue in Kalamazoo on May 24, 2017. The scene where a Kalamazoo Metro Transit bus and car collided on West Michigan Avenue in Kalamazoo on May 24, 2017. The scene where a Kalamazoo Metro Transit bus and car collided on West Michigan Avenue in Kalamazoo on May 24, 2017. The scene where a Kalamazoo Metro Transit bus and car collided on West Michigan Avenue in Kalamazoo on May 24, 2017. The scene where a Kalamazoo Metro Transit bus and car collided on West Michigan Avenue in Kalamazoo on May 24, 2017. The scene where a Kalamazoo Metro Transit bus and car collided on West Michigan Avenue in Kalamazoo on May 24, 2017. The scene after a Kalamazoo Metro Transit bus and car collided on West Michigan Avenue in Kalamazoo on May 24, 2017. The scene after a Kalamazoo Metro Transit bus and car collided on West Michigan Avenue in Kalamazoo on May 24, 2017. The scene after a Kalamazoo Metro Transit bus and car collided on West Michigan Avenue in Kalamazoo on May 24, 2017.

