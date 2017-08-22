GR experimenting with parking solutions for businesses

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The City of Grand Rapids is experimenting with ways to relieve parking shortages in its neighborhood business districts.

Business owners served by 12 city-owned parking lots will be able to reserve spots in those lots for $48 a month. At least 70 percent of the spaces in the lots will be available to anyone.

With many businesses moving into neighborhoods, the city is having to look for ways to assist them.

“The changing dynamics require us to address the concerns today,” said Mobile Grand Rapids and Parking Services Manager Josh Naramore. “Not wait for a year, two years, three years down the line to build out capacity. This allows us to be responsive to businesses now.”

The program will be evaluated by the city over the next year.

