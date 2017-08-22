GRFD goes opinion shopping before drone shopping





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — When a three-alarm fire broke out in a building in Brooklyn in June, New York City firefighters put their latest lifesaving tool in the sky.

Using its infrared camera, the FDNY’s newly acquired drone gave commanders on the ground a look below the roof for weak spots firefighters can’t see.

Grand Rapids firefighters are hoping to add the same technology to their inventory — and not just for battling fires.

Preparing for a high-rise rescue is crucial and a camera-equipped drone with a two-way microphone could be a big help.

“We have window washers working off of one of our high rises,” Grand Rapids Fire Department Chief John Lehman noted. “How do we get a better idea of that’s going on than to deploy this unit up there where we can look, we can talk to them, they can talk to us. We can understand exactly what’s going on and then we can understand exactly how to affect that rescue.”

But while there’s a lifesaving appeal to drones, they also create concerns about privacy. So before purchasing a drone, GRFD wrote a policy on its use, consulting with several groups including the American Civil Liberties Union.

The end result is a set of rules that includes limits on the drone’s use by other agencies, like law enforcement. For example, Grand Rapids Police Department commanders wouldn’t be able to pick up the phone and request the fire department drone.

There would be exceptions when the agencies are working together.

“If all the sudden we had an event at ArtPrize that happened where there was a mass casualty incident, there was some kind of gas release or something like that where we needed to get a better idea of how widespread this was, that would be an applicable use of that tool,” Lehman explained.

While fire officials believe they have a policy that addresses concerns, they still want to hear from residents.

“If there is, by chance, anything that we’ve forgotten to do, we’re more than happy to look at this and make adjustments,” Lehman said.

The City Commission is set to hold a public hearing on the drone purchase at 7 p.m. tonight on the sixth floor of City Hall.

