KDPS: Officer at fault in Tuesday morning crash

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A Kalamazoo Public Safety officer is being cited for causing a crash Tuesday morning.
It happened shortly before 5 a.m. near the intersection of Park Street and Crosstown Parkway, the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety told 24 Hour News 8.
KDPS said the officer drove through the intersection and struck a vehicle that had a blinking yellow light.
The officer was found to be at fault in the crash, KDPS confirmed to 24 Hour News 8.
Both the officer and other driver suffered minor injuries.