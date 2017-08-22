KDPS: Officer at fault in Tuesday morning crash

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A Kalamazoo Public Safety officer is being cited for causing a crash Tuesday morning.

It happened shortly before 5 a.m. near the intersection of Park Street and Crosstown Parkway, the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety told 24 Hour News 8.

KDPS said the officer drove through the intersection and struck a vehicle that had a blinking yellow light.

The officer was found to be at fault in the crash, KDPS confirmed to 24 Hour News 8.

Both the officer and other driver suffered minor injuries.