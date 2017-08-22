Kalamazoo police cruiser involved in crash

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety cruiser was involved in a crash at Rose and South streets in Kalamazoo Tuesday.
A minivan turned in front of the cruiser, which was responding to a call, forcing a collision.
The driver of the minivan said the police vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed with the lights and sirens off.
A KDPS sergeant on the scene said the minivan was at fault for turning in front of the police vehicle. A second officer is looking at the scene to confirm fault.
Michigan vehicle code allows officers to speed without lights when responding to calls. The KDPS cruiser was responding to a call for backup at the time of the crash.