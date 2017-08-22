Man charged in Grand Rapids stabbing, shooting

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man suspected of shooting a person and stabbing another in Grand Rapids last week was arraigned in 61st District Court today.

Jaquarius Littlejohn, 23, was charged on multiple counts, including armed robbery, first degree home invasion, assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, felon in possession of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon and felon firearm.

Littlejohn was arrested at an area hospital without incident on Aug. 20 and is being held on a $200,000 bond. A preliminary examination hearing is scheduled for Sept. 12.

The incident happened around 8:45 p.m. at a duplex on Newberry Street NE in Grand Rapids’ Lookout neighborhood on Aug. 16.

A 22-year-old was shot in the chest and taken to the hospital in critical condition before the injuries were downgraded to non-life threatening. Police said a 24-year-old man was stabbed in the back and had a wound on his forehead as well.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Grand Rapids Police Department at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

