Man shot by Kent Co. Sheriff’s Department deputy charged

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man who was shot in the arm by a Kent County Deputy was arraigned in Kent County 63rd District Court Monday.

Cordero Barnes, 26, was charged with two felony weapons charges with a $250,000 cash or surety bond. Barnes was charged with carrying a concealed weapon and firearms possession by a felon, both of which are five year sentences.

Barnes has a probable cause hearing set for 3 p.m. on Sept. 5.

The incident happened around 7 p.m. Aug. 18 at the intersection of 76th Street and Division Avenue near a tire shop in Gaines Township. Authorities said the deputy told investigators Barnes was acting suspicious as he approached the vehicle.

When the deputy asked Barnes to get out of the car, he discovered Barnes had a handgun on him, authorities said.

Authorities said after exiting the vehicle, there was an altercation between the deputy and Barnes, leading to the deputy firing two rounds, one of which hit Barnes in the arm.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

