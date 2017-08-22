Man who robbed Wyoming bank twice sentenced to prison

Related Coverage Man accused of robbing Wyoming bank twice

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A West Michigan man who robbed the same Wyoming bank twice in two weeks has been sentenced to prison time.

Joseph Ellsworth, 32, of Grand Rapids, was ordered to serve 14 years in federal prison for bank robbery, according to a Michigan U.S. Attorney’s Office release. In addition to the prison sentence, Ellsworth will serve four years of supervised release upon his release from prison and pay restitution of $7,318.

The two incidents happened on July 11 and July 20 in 2016 at the Fifth Third Bank Branch on 54th Street in Grand Rapids. In the second robbery, Ellsworth made off with $7,318.

In the July 20 robbery, Ellsworth left the bank on foot and recovered a bike on a trail that he rode south. During the police search, authorities eventually found him, forcing him to abandon the bike and flee.

Authorities said the bike was stained from the dye pack hidden in the cash and had his DNA on it. A search of his phone also revealed pictures of dye-stained money, lead the U.S. Attorney’s office to pursue charges in the July 20 incident and the robbery committed in the same fashion at the same bank July 11.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

