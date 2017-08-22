Michigan woman says son among missing sailors

MILFORD, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan woman says her son is among the missing sailors after a collision between a warship and an oil tanker in Southeast Asia.

April Brandon tells Detroit-area TV stations that she was visited by two officers Monday at her home in Milford in Oakland County. She says her son, Ken Smith, is a “great kid” who is among many family members to serve in the Navy.

The USS John McCain collided with an oil tanker off Singapore.

Brandon says her son wanted to serve his country. She says the 22-year-old Smith grew up in Novi, Michigan, but moved to Norfolk, Virginia, as a teen with his father.

Brandon says Smith’s long-term goal was to develop video games.

