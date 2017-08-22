Motorcyclist killed in Berrien County crash

COLOMA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on eastbound I-94 Monday night, authorities said.

The crash happened around 8:55 p.m. Monday on eastbound I-94 around the 38.4 mile marker near Friday Road in Berrien County, authorities said.

Authorities said he motorcyclist has been identified as 66-year-old Michael Feller from Wellston, who was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the other vehicle suffered minor injuries in the crash.

The Coloma Township Police Department said in a release it has not determined the cause of the crash and the case is under investigation.

