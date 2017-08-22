Owners hope to save Corner Bar storefront

ROCKFORD, Mich. (WOOD) — The future of a historic Rockford bar that went up in flames last week may be more clear in the coming days.

The owners of Corner Bar, a married couple who took over 17 years ago, have vowed to rebuild, with a large focus on preserving the front of the historic building.

On Tuesday, eight days after the blaze, the charred remains of the Corner Bar were still fenced off.

“It’s surreal. I don’t even know what else to say. Never in your wildest dreams do you think you’d look at it like that. So it’s sad. It’s really sad,” the Corner Bar co-owner Sarah Wolfe told 24 Hour News 8.

But she said she and her husband don’t have time to dwell on the devastation. They’re still assessing the damage from the fire and don’t yet have an estimate on costs.

They want to bring the bar back and the community is on their side. Signs reading “We will rise” are hung on the fences outside the bar and passersby have added messages of encouragement.

“We are slowly starting to work through insurance and with engineers to figure out if we’re going to be able to save the front of the structure,” Wolfe said.

The history of the building — which was built in 1873 and became a bar in the 1930s — is evident in the design of the front, which is why they want to save it, Wolfe said. In the next few days, she hopes to have more answers on whether that’s possible.

“As a we begin to rebuild, so it’s familiar to people. It’s what they’ve always known and we want to keep that,” Wolfe said.

The fencing could come down in a few days, Wolfe said. She and her husband hope to reopen the Corner Bar by next summer.

Corner Bar fire in Rockford View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Crews work to put out a fire at the Rockford Corner Bar Monday, August 14, 2017. A courtesy photo gives a bird's-eye view of the fire at the Corner Bar in Rockford. (Geoff Garman/Aerial Views MI) A courtesy photo gives a bird's-eye view of the fire at the Corner Bar in Rockford. (Geoff Garman/Aerial Views MI) A viewer photo submitted to ReportIt shows firefighters attacking the flames at the Corner Bar in Rockford at 11:08 a.m. on Aug. 14, 2017. Smoke rises from the Corner Bar in Rockford during a devastating fire. (Aug. 14, 2017) Firefighters work to extinguish a large fire at the Corner Bar in Rockford on Aug. 14, 2017. Smoke rises from the scene of the fire at the Corner Bar in Rockford. (Aug. 14, 2017) Smoke rises from the Corner Bar in Rockford during a devastating fire. (Aug. 14, 2017) The Corner Bar serves up hot dogs from a tent not far from its burned out business. (Aug. 14, 2017) Smoke billows in front of the sign at the Corner Bar in Rockford. (Aug. 14, 2017) Crews carefully remove the Corner Bar's front sign after a devastating fire at the iconic Rockford establishment. (Aug. 14, 2017) The area around Corner Bar roped off by police tape, hours after the fire was extinguished. (Aug. 14, 2017) People gather along Main Street in Rockford to watch as crews continue to keep watch at the Corner Bar, which was devastated by a fire on Aug. 14, 2017. Community members gather near the intersection of Main and Courtland streets in Rockford as fire crews keep an eye on hot spots after a massive fire at the Corner Bar. (Aug. 14, 2017) Firefighters stand outside what's left of the Corner Bar in Rockford. (Frank Schmidt/Fsk Photography) Caution tape surrounds what's left of the Corner Bar in Rockford. (Frank Schmidt/Fsk Photography) Left to right: Jeff Wolfe and Sarah Wolfe, who own the Corner Bar in Rockford.

