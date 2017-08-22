GRPD: Man sneaks into pool, hospitalized after nearly drowning

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A 19-year-old man is in critical condition after nearly drowning in a Grand Rapids pool Tuesday morning.

Grand Rapids police told 24 Hour News 8 that around 5:30 a.m. the man and three others sneaked into the Richmond Park pool, located on the city’s northwest side.

The man, who police say doesn’t know how to swim, was unable to get out of the pool.

Police said it took some time for authorities to arrive on scene because none of the men had cellphones on them at the time to call for help.

